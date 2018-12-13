To congressional Republicans:
Each of you have sworn an oath to "support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same...."
Unfortunately, you have failed miserably.
You have been complicit in allowing President Trump to walk all over our Constitution, to attack the very institutions that have protected Americans, allowing him to violate the rule of law, with his incessant rhetoric of hate, bigotry, fear and violence, etc. He's attacked the free press and attacked our allies, while at the same time embraced our adversaries, and thrown our Intelligence agencies under the bus. all the while believing the word of vicious autocrats. He's perverted decency and civility, as well as many other indiscretions too numerous to mention. And, what have you done? Nothing.
You have sat silently by and watched him destroy the essence of our democracy. In fact, many of you have gotten on board with his egregious and dangerous behavior! How shameful.
A moment of reckoning will soon be here. You must make a decision: "Do I honor my sworn oath to support and defend the Constitution....or do I allow Trump to take America down a dark and dangerous hole?"
America is waiting for your decision!
P.S., I'm sure Trump acolytes would disagree with the contents of this letter, but in 1546, Englishman John Heywood said it best: "There are none so blind who will not see." I wonder what type of people he was speaking of?
Jim Eccher
Orion