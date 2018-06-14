I am proud to be a third-generation farmer in rural Jackson county. We live on a farm that has been in our family for 150 years. Our family raise cattle, sheep, and hogs primarily for local consumption by our friends, neighbors and community.
I am always happy to share about our farm and show what livestock care and antibiotic use looks like on our family farm. Rain or shine, we are out checking and caring for our livestock multiple times each day, day and night, to make sure they have fresh water and food, and to ensure they are comfortable and healthy.
If any of our animals become ill, we take care of them to the best of our abilities, which includes giving them antibiotics when it’s veterinarian recommended. If an animal is sick or injured, it is inhumane to not treat them. Just like if your child or pet gets sick, you wouldn’t let them suffer if there was something you could do to help them get healthy again. In our case, it’s consulting with our veterinarian. I encourage anyone who has questions about how their food is produced to speak directly to a farmer. We are happy to talk with others about our operations and what practices we are using so this world can continue to have a safe and stable food supply, because that’s what’s important to everyone.
Kaleb Marshall
Bellevue, Iowa