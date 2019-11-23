Letter: Living Santa's ideals

The Festival of Trees is once again here, and one of the most anticipated events is Santa and his North Pole throne. For 10 years, my wife and I have been elves for Santa, otherwise known as Sarge, or Mike, Peppers.

To recount some history, Mike became Santa during his tour in Vietnam. He saw and was deeply touched by the needs of the kids there and decided to be Santa to bring them the joy and magic of Christmas. Returning home, he started Sergeant Peppers Auto Shop and continued being Santa. This year is his 50th year of being Santa and during those years he has brought the joy and magic of Christmas to tens of thousands.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike is completely dedicated to maintaining the integrity of Santa. He sees his role as a sacred trust and will never be seen doing anything that would sully the reputation of Santa. He never lets a child see Santa in partial uniform and is always in character. We’ve seen him exhausted after hours on his throne still taking time to say a few words to a child running up to him late.

The truth is, he is Santa — every hour of his life. Most people struggle to embody even some of the qualities of love and charity exemplified by Santa. Mike lives those ideals in an extraordinary way. We have been incredibly blessed to know and love him, and to be his elves.