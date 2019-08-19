U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders says America is the richest nation ever and we can accomplish anything like free tuition and free health care.
Laura Ingraham of Fox News says we have a strong economy, great stock market, retail consumer confidence and low unemployment. President Trump is busting his buttons over the great economy he created. Sean Hannity says the U. S. is the greatest country God gave to man.
We are living the dream. Sports stars, TV personalities, entertainers and musicians are making millions. CEOs make amounts we cannot even comprehend. Who worries about paying $3,690 a month for a one-bedroom in San Francisco or $2,471 in Los Angeles. Yet right now we are collecting school supplies for needy children, we have students with free- and reduced-lunches, food drives and food banks. Does this mean there might be something fundamentally wrong with our fabulous free market, free enterprise capitalistic economy? Of course not, or why else would the Russians want to build an aluminum plant in Kentucky while seeking $1 billion in low-cost financing from the federal government. Isn't American capitalism grand?
Terry Sullivan
Davenport