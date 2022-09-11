Letter: Liz Cheney would be a good president

If we had the 2024 presidential election today, I would vote for Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. I admire her and him for being honest about Jan. 6 Capitol Riot caused by Donald Trump for not doing the right thing about losing to Joe Biden.

Liz Cheney for president and Adam Kinzinger for vice president. That's the only way the Republicans can win. Those two are honest and have a backbone. They would get a lot of Democrat and independent votes.

I believe that some of those who follow Donald Trump will go down in defeat in 2024 election. Look what happened to one of the heroes of 9/11 — Rudy Giuliani. He will take Lindsey Graham down too.

I'd like to see those who Trump used to attack the Capitol building show up at one of his exclusive golf clubs with a set of clubs to play golf. That's including the QAnon shaman guy with the horns and spear. How many times you think Trump would allow them to play?

I feel bad that Cheri Bustos is not running again for Congress. She has so much talent. She could replace Nancy Pelosi.

Esther Joy King will be elected this time. Nancy Lopez once said, "I'm a sucker for a pretty face." Yes, right now I will vote for Esther Joy King for Congress as long as she doesn't have the mentality of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Ted Cruz and Donald Trump.

Remember, Abraham Lincoln was a Republican president.

Oscar Perez

Moline