Great job to Hy-Vee stores for donating $26,533 to the River Bend Foodbank from their campaign "Feed the Need."
Many people do not know that when the food bank was located in Illinois, it was exempt from sales tax. But when it moved to Iowa (for a larger space), it was no longer exempt, which means it pays the state of Iowa $25,000 a year in taxes.
What River Bend Foodbank really needs is for everyone to contact their legislators to lobby for this to be changed. That $25,000 can go a long way in helping the people of our community.
Joyce Miller
Davenport