Thank you for publishing that excellent column by Rabbi Henry Karp and other local clergy in rebuttal to the terrible ad Quad-City Times ran by Hobby Lobby, which argued for a Christian nation. Apparently Hobby Lobby executives, already feeling like expert gynecologists with their efforts to curtail women's health care nationwide, now feels emboldened to be expert theologians, politicians, and historians. They are none of the above.
This type of fundamentalist Christianity is an outdated bastardization of Christianity, which is a threat to American society and democracy. Thank you to our local faith leaders for upholding our separation of church and state, as well as our freedom to choose which religion, if any, we appeal to.
Keith Soko, Ph.D.
Bettendorf
Editor’s note: Soko is a professor of Religious Ethics and Moral Theology St. Ambrose University.