I was pleased to hear Scott County board candidate Ken Croken speak out against state claims to lower taxes while simply shifting expenses through unfunded mandates. The state should pay the costs of its own public policy. A new state law requiring county law enforcement to comply with federal immigration requests at local expense is the latest example.
County law enforcement has the judgment required to determine how to engage with federal authorities. And, as Croken notes, local departments have local priorities, like juvenile crime. With limited resources, county deputies shouldn’t be tasked by outside agencies unwilling to pay the costs of diverting attention away from violent crime. It’s easy to understand why local law enforcement officials opposed passage of this law.
State “meddling” in local affairs is too common. The statewide limitations on labor agreements and attempts to manage county elections demonstrate a lack of understanding or appreciation for the respective roles of state and local governments. Croken argues decisions should be made in Scott County, not Polk County. I agree.
While the state focuses on local law enforcement priorities; it fails to fund our schools adequately or ensure quality health care. Scott County needs to join other Iowa counties that oppose misguided, politically motivated and unfunded state mandates. I join with Croken in saying let’s restore local control and free-thinking Iowa values.
Austin Bird
Davenport