Letter: Local elections are vital

As a young voter in our area it is very frustrating to see my fellow citizens disregard the importance of local and state level elections. Many of my peers, who I would consider politically active, did not participate in the recent local election. However, it is not just young voters who do not participate, it is voters of all ages. Citizens claim to care about politics but then don’t vote in the elections where their voice matters most.

Many people do not understand the importance of these elections because they do not get the same media coverage national elections get. However, local and state elections affect citizens’ day to day life much more than national ones do. Local elections affect roads, emergency services, and crime management. State elections affect education and voting criteria. These are important things that should be of concern to all citizens.

As a new generation of voters begins to get involved in politics it is important that we encourage them to vote in local and state elections as well as in national ones. One way we could help with this is by having schools give their students information on candidates and give them an opportunity to register to vote. These quick steps would help inform young people of the importance of local elections and help to build a habit of voting in them.