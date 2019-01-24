All but one member of the House of Representatives voted to reprimand Rep. Steve King, and he has been stripped of responsibilities and power save his own future votes.
Local Republicans in objecting to that have aligned themselves with King and his many, many acts of degradation of anyone who does not meet his definition of "white." They have effectively said that they chose not to represent 40 percent of Americans. Only 60.1 percent of Americans are non-Hispanic, non-Latino whites. We should remember this. Iowa is better than that.
Glenn Leach
Davenport