I wanted to share a positive note regarding a recent Quad-Cities experience to illustrate that there are still great people who have great values!

Recently my 85-year-old mother, who still lives independently, called (a heating and air conditioning company) as she was experiencing issues with her heat. When she called on that late Friday afternoon requesting service, she was told there would most likely be an overtime charge for a service call since it would be after hours. She shared that given her age, and that she had an 87-year-old friend visiting as well, she would accept the charges as she could not be without heat over the cold weekend.

Within 20 minutes a "service man" appeared at her door, came in and fixed her issues within 15 minutes. He then proceeded to tell her there would be no charge. My Mother insisted she wanted to pay, and he informed her "It's OK, I live close and wanted to get this fixed for you. No trouble." Mom continued to insist, and he finally shared "Ma'am, I am the owner of the business and I have the ability to waive the charge. It's really OK."

Lisa Rogalski

Bettendorf