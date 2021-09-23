Letter: Local help available for unplanned pregnancies

I was saddened when I read "The Texas Taliban" letter comparing the treatment of women by the Taliban to Texas' abortion restrictions. I am wondering when the letter writer thinks his life began. Is a heart beat not proof of life? New York state allows abortion up to the moment of full term birth. Is that morally acceptable? Abortion is the taking of human life. Is that life not as valuable as the mother's?
Perhaps the fundamental right of women having control over their lives should be exercised in abstaining from the activity that produces a life instead of killing that life after it is conceived. Birth control is the No. 1 reason a woman seeks an abortion. It is also a very lucrative business for the provider. Surely this is not the best answer for a woman. If you or someone you know is experiencing an unplanned pregnancy there is help available at the local Pregnancy Resources offices. They have an office in both Davenport and Moline.
It is my hope that life, both the developing child's and the mother's, would be seen as valuable and the choice would be for life not death.
Nancy Ashford
Davenport