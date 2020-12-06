Letter: Local issues, please

I was reading the section of the paper with the letters to the editor, and I noticed that almost all of the letters were about a national political issue. While I think that these issues should be discussed, I would like to see more letters about community-centered topics mixed in with these issues.

There are certain events that are covered by almost every news outlet in the country, and hearing about these again and again can become frustrating, especially when it is difficult to actually make any difference when it comes to national issues. If more of the letters were about local events and issues, it would be extremely refreshing to hear a brand new perspective on something right here in the Quad Cities that each one of us could make a difference about, rather than hearing the same complaints about the same problems that we have all heard more times than I can count.

It is still important to talk about national issues, and discussions about them should still be posted in the section of the letters to the editor, but the amount of submissions like these should be limited so there is still room for other topics. Additionally, those who write letters to be submitted to the editor should try to think outside of the box and either bring up an important problem that is not being brought up enough or think of a new, original perspective on a popular issue.