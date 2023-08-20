The Marion County Record in Kansas has found itself wrapped up in controversial reporting for digging up dirt on shifty city council members local business owners and even on the local cops for their heavy hand in trying to suppress freedom of speech.

This tactic has been tried before and all it does is expose just how far a local politician will go to keep from exposing ones' self. Nudie pics to follow! I am so grateful for the small papers that survive; they expose corruption at it's highest local level.

Milton, Florida, where I hail from had a big scandal itself and the local press helped expose the mayor of said town was stealing from the local United Way! So we need the press at all levels to keep the bad element in check.

Also, concerned citizens who care about their community and hate the bad element, my hat is off to you Marion County Record.

Charles Mathews

Rock Island