Public pension debt at the state and local level is the most serious threat to Illinois’ future. There have been a few proposals to reform local government pensions (representing about a quarter of Illinois’ total unfunded public pension debt). This year, the Illinois Municipal League (IML) made six different police and fire pension reform proposals to the Illinois General Assembly. None have advanced.
One IML proposal would merge the 650-plus separate downstate fire and police pension funds into the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF).
Every downstate Illinois fire and police pension fund had poorer investment returns than IMRF over the past nine years. Some local fire and police pension funds in Illinois do better than others. But all of them consistently perform more poorly than IMRF, and when local fire and police pensions under-perform, local taxpayers pay more, pension costs go up, and there is less money available for the other costs of local government. While the loss to Streator taxpayers and pensioners exceeds $4 million; statewide the total loss of funds from all cities since 2009 likely exceeds $2 billion.
The special interest “swamp” is just as big a problem in Springfield as it is in Washington.
Jimmie Lansford
Streator
Editor's note: Lansford is mayor of Streator, Illlinois.