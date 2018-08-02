The Bix 7 race is a big event here and deserves its own section in the newspaper. I enjoy looking at the pictures and checking the results.
But this year something important was missing — the results for the age groups.
It is fun to see who won and that is where the local runners get some recognition. I know I can check them out online and I did. But it is not as satisfying as seeing it in print. And I can not clip it out from online and mail it to my granddaughter.
I hope you will add this important coverage back in next year.
Rachel Norton
Davenport