Donald Trump has at least 7 or 8 criminal investigations on him, and we have allowed him to be above the law for too long. If a democrat president had did all the things Trump did that were against the law, he would have been serving a sentence a long time ago. The law and justice have to be equal for the democrat and republican parties. We can't give him a break and any of these investigations if found guilty. He has to be prosecuted and sent to prison.

Trump's latest criminal investigation is the one that they will get him on first in New York where he is being charged with 34 charges and one of them he paid hush money to a stripper he had sex with and falsified the document. The attorney general, and prosecutor and judge will come down hard on him and he will be convicted and sent to prison. If they get him on one, they will get him on some others because nobody can win that many criminal investigations. I believe anyone is foolish that doesn't like Governor Pritzker or President Biden. They are honest, good men that are doing a good job helping the poor, senior citizens and middle class and are for gun control to stop shootings. Biden will be reelected and will save democracy and help the poor and senior citizens. Anyone that defends Trump in this column is as bad as he is.