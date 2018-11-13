What will it take to stop all our car thefts, our cars being ransacked, or homes entered? First don't think of this being only a police problem. Our courts must show some backbone and, yes, it will also take action by our politicians.
A slap on the wrist instead of really holding them accountable will only encourage young teens into more dangerous activity.
Parents must be held responsible for their teens' hell-raising. It's not that they have no idea what their kids are up to when they're running the streets all hours of the night, but it's that they just don't care.
Just how many vehicles are ransacked nightly in the Q-C area? You can lock your vehicle every night, but the one night for some reason you didn't the teens will be running through your neighborhood trying every door handle along the way and once they're in your car your house may be next.
We hear that there's around two vehicles stolen in Davenport every day, but we never hear just how many houses have been entered by these teenagers. They raise the garage door up just enough to crawl under and it's just not enough for you to hear it opening. Then they roam your house while you're sleeping looking for electronics, purses, wallets, your car keys, or anything of value they can quickly grab and run. Your door from the garage into your house should always be locked at night and preferably with a deadbolt lock.
Don Erbst Sr.
Davenport