In July, I sent certified letters to both Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, asking for assistance for a claim my mother had filed under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. Both letters were delivered within an hour of each other.
A representative from Sen. Ernst’s office called me within a few days. She requested additional information and provided forms to fill out and return to her. I received an answer a few days ago. No one from Rep. Loebsack’s office even bothered with the courtesy of a response. I had thought it more likely that the local representative would respond than the senator for the entire state.
I have supported Dave Loebsack from his first campaign for representative, but if he can’t even be bothered to respond to the concern of a constituent, then he has been in Washington too long. Our politicians need to remember who pays their salaries and to whom they are accountable.
Norm Nichols
DeWitt