Letter: Long-term solutions

Dan Portes' letter on Jan. 26 stated the need for long-term solutions, reallocating (not defunding) part of police department budgets. For affordable housing, education and other programs.

In the past, stepping up juvenile arrests seemed counterproductive. "School-to-jail" outcomes multiplied the problem.

First, we need to realize, as Portes pointed out, that long-term solutions will require money. Bonds issued by the city could fund retail strip centers that residents could walk to. Loans for minority-owned shops can also be funded from the bond issue. Bank-underwritten loans for inner city residents are rare. However, Hy-Vee could arrange loans to build several "walking distance" mini-marts with fresh fruits, vegetables and even scheduled dietitian programs.

Deere & Co. could extend its community outreach efforts to develop parks with soccer fields, tennis courts, pickle ball courts for folks of all ages. With Deere-sponsored signs at each one.

As these projects are put into use, the neighbors will enjoy the new opportunities. It is in the interest of Davenport stakeholders to come forward with local solutions.

If they are built, they will come to use them.

Plus, for the tax cutters, this is private enterprise money.