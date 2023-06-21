Look at all the data when offering thoughts

Responding to Richard Phillis, Rock Island, (June 4): I sent a longer response to your Muscatine Journal thoughts about climate change back in February, but the paper chose to print Q-C opinions instead of mine ever since.

Now you say that Rue Monroe’s thoughts about Crisis Pregnancy Centers are flawed. My statement about climate had to do with your citing an “outlying” source, climate-denier instead of 200 scientific organizations. Regarding CPCs, I suggest the questions are valid ones. You talked to the director — that is great, but in the scheme of things it is rather like asking a drug company if their drug is the one you should prescribe.

For women who know what they want, the CPC may be a useful service, but any premise that women are getting well-rounded, scientific, unbiased service is flawed. You may have personal preferences about what women do and express those opinions, but as an internist I would hope you look at/present all the data when you offer thoughts about other people’s world views and service choice … especially when my tax dollars are involved.

Kris Weis

Muscatine