Letter: Look at the facts
Letter: Look at the facts

To people who believe Kamala Harris can't be president:

According to the U.S. Constitution, Article II, Section 1:

"No Person except a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of President; neither shall any Person be eligible to that Office who shall not have attained to the Age of thirty five Years, and been fourteen Years a Resident within the United States."

According to Title 8 U.S.C. 1401, the following shall be nationals and citizens of the United States at birth:

(a) a person born in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof;

(b) a person born in the United States to a member of an Indian, Eskimo, Aleutian, or other aboriginal tribe ...

I am not voting for Biden/Harris but for Trump/Pence. However, the misinformation about Harris' eligibility brought by uneducated persons whether right or left, liberal or conservative, astounds me. She was born in California, she is a U.S. citizen by birth, her parents' citizenship is irrelevant. Both parties' extreme, uneducated conspiracy goons need to stop. It's a pathetic reflection of how our society as a whole has delved into the cesspool.

Look at Andrew Jackson, James Buchanan, Chester Arthur, Woodrow Wilson or Herbert Hoover; all had one or both parents who were not U.S. citizens but became president because they were born in the continental United States.

Come up with a factual reason not to vote for either.

Gene Gehl

Davenport

