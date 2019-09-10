Let's look at the hypocrisy of the Democratic Party. Our life ceases to exist when our heart stops, but life doesn't begin when a baby's heart starts.
Only a "woman's right to choose" determines whether a life is brought into this world, but it's the man that's forced to pay for that child until it's an adult.
Democrats passed the Equality Act so male athletes can now beat up on female athletes.
Democrats rant about the children at our border being in detention centers, but it's better then having bags of their body parts shipped to researchers.
The DACA kids shouldn't have to pay for their parents' crimes, but you should pay reparations for 17th-century slave owners.
Democrats continually charge police racism or brutality in communities to raise tensions while the bigger problem of black on black crime is ignored.
Minorities overwhelmingly vote for Democrats because of favorable policies. Blacks and Hispanics make up approximately 25% of our population but they get over 50% of our abortions, and most black children come from single-parent homes. Favorable policies?
Democratic candidates promise free Medicare-for-all so 200 million Americans will lose their employer-paid plans.
Democrats have over 20,000 gun laws on the books and looking for more because of mass shootings not realizing there's no such thing as a law-abiding homicidal maniac.
Stories in our media are now based on their political agenda instead of facts.
Don Erbst Sr.
Davenport