Some good people I know watch only Fox News, and so their knowledge of the world and of President Trump is severely limited.
For instance, they probably don't know that the Mueller report found unmistakable evidence that the Russians interfered in our election to help Trump win, that Trump's campaign welcomed their help and that Trump continues to obstruct justice to keep the truth from coming out.
"Fake news" is the term that Trump has somewhat successfully labeled the real news, and vice versa. This should be of grave concern to all thinking people in this country.
Moreover, it's very possible that he is going to start a war with Iran to take the focus off all of the above. He withdrew from the Iran deal (with which Iran was complying), leveled strict sanctions to devastate its economy and now has "proof" that they have committed a laundry list of egregious acts in order to justify war.
John Bolton has publicly wanted war with Iran for decades.
Trump's deception and lies (over 10,000) scare me. But even more frightening is the number of good people who have been hoodwinked by him, the thousands of young people put in harm's way and the unknown repercussions in the Middle East if we are lied into yet another war.
I spent over 350 days wondering if my son would survive his four deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. I wouldn't wish that experience on anyone.
Wake up and look at what's behind the curtain, Trump supporters.
Caryn Unsicker
Silvis