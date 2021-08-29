Letter: Look in the mirror

Do you feel persecuted? Are you persecuted? Are you the one who persecutes people? You might persecute, or be persecuted, because of politics, sexual preference, religion, age or race. It could be because of the way a person looks or dresses.

The persecution could be verbal or physical; it could be subtle or obvious; it could be slight or severe. Whatever the extent of persecution, people need to speak out. We can say, "What do you mean by that?" Perhaps we could say, "That offends me," or "that hurts me".

It's no good for them to say, "That's how I've been treated" or "that's how I've been taught to treat people different from me."

We all need to be reminded that we should treat others the way we want to be treated.

Anyone who wants a better society should realize that, although everyone is different in some way, we are all humans, we are all of one race. These are things that everyone knows, but the evil within us pulls us away from treating all people with dignity and respect.

Is it my place to tell you how to behave? Maybe it is. There are those who have not been taught that all mankind has been created in God's image. So much is being done to protect the Earth, and so little is being done to appreciate the value of the residents of Earth.