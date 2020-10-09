Letter: Look out for crossing guards

The purpose of school crossing guards is to provide safe passage for the young students under their supervision. Motorists hurrying to their destinations often fail to follow the important directives of these crossing guards. Drivers could be ticketed for these failures and significantly worse consequences could occur with the injury or death of a child.
The crossing guard could also be an unfortunate victim of an inattentive or uncooperative driver. Please slow down around schools and pay attention to the directives of the crossing guards. Your compliance will help to keep the children safe.
Terry Masek
Moline
