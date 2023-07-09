Thank you, Alma Gaul, for the article about the QC Botanical Center. It was nice reading about all the good news of what is going on there as well as the history of the center.

The three aldermen that voted against ARPA funding just because they wanted to pay off their mortgage couldn't be more wrong! Who wouldn't want to pay off their mortgage if they could? Besides that, Alma showed that the center is moving forward with some wonderful projects to enhance the visitors' experience. We are looking forward to seeing all that the Botanical Center has to offer.