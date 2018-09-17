What? Donald Trump is destroying the presidency?
So says Hillary Clinton's band of goofy resist loons, including almost the entire Democratic base. True, some Democrats are more goofy than others, however when it comes to goofy think of Rep. Maxine Waters.
Ask your favorite left-wing Democrat or socialist how is the president destroying the presidency. Could it be whenever the president makes a constitutional decision the goofy ones find a fellow goofy liberal judge to challenge the president by writing “he can’t do that because being an unelected servant of the public and understanding the Constitution better than our founding leaders. I, as an especially smart judge schooled in goofiness even when the constitution says that the president alone has the power to determine who comes into the country rule 'hogwash?'"
Now, a little bit of our sacred Constitution is thrown on the Democrats' scrap heap of presidential rights.
What other president has been hampered even when he has not even been sworn in? The left attacks him on all fronts — screaming for impeachment and trying to get the the electoral votes changed by bribing the electoral vote holders to rule against the people. All the networks are shouting “impeachment “except one and I think that one is now whispering it.
Boy, I wish I had more than 250 words to fight this modern day overthrow of a duly elected president.
Leo McLain
Eldridge