Letter: Lose the politics

Lately I've been reading various articles saying that most of the unvaccinated COVID-19 people are Republicans. For example, in a recent poll, 93% of Democrats said they got vaxxed while only 49% of Republicans said the same.

Let's suppose that everyone in this poll was telling the truth. (Cough, cough.) Then why do various reports by the CDC say that, at most, only half of 18- to 29-year-olds are vaxxed, and that this age group is by far the most delinquent in doing so? Is this age group mostly Republican? And "poor rural conservatives," as these articles describe many of the unvaxxed, are not a big enough group to influence these statistics.

But a far better question is: "Who cares what party affiliation the unvaccinated are?" Why can't we all work together to eradicate this disease?

In my mistake-ridden life, many times my Creator tried to teach me a lesson by allowing hardships to happen to me. (I said "allowing," not "causing.") If I didn't learn it, my Creator would allow increasingly more bitter pills for me to swallow, until I finally learned it.