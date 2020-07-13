Letter: Losing a friend to COVID

I lost a friend this week. At my age, 70, that’s not unusual. But he was half my age. Thirty-four. He died from COVID-19. He was healthy. One day he spiked a fever; a week later, he took his last breath. Now, five children, under the age of 10, have lost their daddy, their breadwinner, their sense of security and safety.

Why? How? Someone didn’t wear a mask or someone who didn’t wash their hands. But to think that if that one person had worn a mask, washed their hands, stayed a lousy six feet away from him, his children would still have a father to love them, care for them, support them, play with them.

All it takes is the breath of one person to ruin the lives of five children. All it takes is one person to make someone’s last week on earth a living hell.

Are you that person? It doesn’t matter what your reason or your excuse is. If you choose to not wear as mask, you have the power to ruin a life. You have the power to keep a one-year old from remembering his father. You have the power to take away a family’s livelihood. If you can’t wear a mask, at least take some responsibility for your ability to be a walking weapon. Congratulate yourself that you cannot only choose to not wear a mask, but that you can also choose to kill someone. You have the power.