Letter: Losing big time

Plane tickets and internet access cost much less in Europe. About 20 years ago these items were much less expensive here. What happened? During these years we abandoned capitalist free markets and allowed a few big companies to crush competition, thus there is no incentive to lower prices or raise quality. We consumers got the shaft.

Once we were the global champion of free markets with strong antitrust laws. Our free market ideas spread everywhere and the American consumer won. Now we lose big time.

In the late 1970s, the U.S. deregulated airlines. As new competitors entered the market, prices dropped 8-11% over 15 years. Air travel flourished. Yet, the past 20 years or so, airlines consolidated to cut the number of carriers to increase their pricing power and charge more for tickets. We let our free market languish as Europe developed a strong capitalist free market in airfares. Accordingly, ticket prices went down dramatically as quality, including food, rose dramatically.

For internet, we pay nearly twice as much as the average price globally. We pay $66 monthly for broadband while France pays $38. Most of us choose from two carriers at most (a few cities, 3-4), while in France the average is seven choices. This translates to lower prices, higher quality.

The Sherman, Clayton, and Federal Trade Commission acts provide the authority for robust antitrust enforcement. The Biden administration should act to enforce these laws so the free market thrives in the U.S.A.

Gary Heath

Davenport

