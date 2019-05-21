John Donne's famous quotation, "Therefore [ask not] for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee," deserves fresh consideration. Not only when a death occurs do we lose a precious life. Think of the talented young people (also known as "Dreamers") who are being deported to Mexico, taking their skills and enthusiasm with them. Think of children whose talents are being squelched by underfunded schools and prejudiced adults who see them as problems rather than promise.
When we as a society fail to recognize the gifts these young lives offer, we lose.
Charles Collins
Bettendorf