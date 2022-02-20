 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Losing our landmark

Letters to the editor

I'm curious as to why the Rock Island City Council voted unanimously to give our statue of Black Hawk to a business located in another city. And why the people of Rock Island had no say in this matter. Everyone I have spoken with regarding this is adamantly against it. The statue means something to those of us who have called Rock Island our lifelong home. If we aren't going to pursue a course to revitalize the area on 11th Street, where the statue currently resides, it seems there are many other options for our beloved landmark. Schwiebert Park, the entrance to Black Hawk State Park, etc.

I'm sure Mayor Mike Thoms and the city council don't want to spend the money to renovate the statue, and I'm certain that was a major part of the decision.

Another idea may have been to start a campaign to save the statue. Myself and everyone I have spoken with regarding this matter would be more than happy to donate to such a cause.

The Huiskamp family has been very generous to Rock Island over the years, and I have no doubt their reasons for wanting the statue are genuine. But other options could have been explored. It seems this matter could have easily been brought to the attention of the residents of Rock Island before a final decision was made on "our behalf."

John Miller

Rock Island

