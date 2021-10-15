Letter: Loss of common sense

I was overjoyed when I saw that large amounts of COVID funding was going to be steered toward sports: gymnasiums, weight rooms, football fields, tracks, etc. This is just what our academic community needs!
When the impact of COVID began and schools started opening, then closing; going to online learning, then in-person; masks, then no masks; taking longer than normal breaks, etc., it became very apparent to me that we were losing (and probably have lost) several years of education for the most vulnerable of our youth: poor children (primarily people of color or non-English speaking), often with a less than stable home life and little guidance regarding home work, and with fewer computers and constant relocations due to financial issues, etc.
But, don’t despair, communities already with assets will soon have big improvements to their athletic programs. Couldn’t this vital funding, or at least a large portion of it, be channeled to the academic community? It appears that part of the impact of COVID is a loss of common sense among some educators and politicians?
Jim Hoepner
Davenport