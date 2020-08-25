Letter: Lost credibility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the Aug. 17th article "Trump aide says Harris eligible" (to run for vice president), the lead paragraph claims the issue is "a false and racist conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump had promoted."

Eventually the article quoted what President Trump had actually said: He had just heard the claim and had "no idea if that's right" and it didn't bother him but he had "not got into it in great detail."

Contrary to the lead paragraph, he clearly was not promoting the idea and there was no hint of racism in his remarks; these claims were obviously the invention of a hostile reporter.

Such blatant lies and distortions have cost the Associated Press all its credibility, and if the Quad-City Times doesn't find a more credible source for its news, I fear both will go down together.

John Dixell

Rock Island

