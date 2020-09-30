Letter: Lost lives

I recently read a book that is pertinent to our time. The book is "The Great Influenza - The Epic Story of the Deadliest Plague in History" by John M. Barry and originally published in 2005. The book is a well-researched history of the Spanish Flu of 1918. The similarities of the pandemic in 1918 and our present coronavirus pandemic are remarkable, including the symptoms, modes of transmission of the infection and lack of presidential leadership. Woodrow Wilson, focused on World War I, paid little attention to the illness which was killing thousands. The last words of the book are significant and timely for us all:

"So the final lesson of 1918, a simple one yet the one most difficult to execute, is that those who occupy positions of authority must lessen the panic that can alienate the members of society. A society that takes as its motto, 'every man for himself' is no longer a civilized society.

"Those in authority must retain the public's trust. The way to do that is to distort nothing, to put the best face on nothing, to try to manipulate no one. Lincoln said it best.

"A leader must make whatever horror exists concrete. Only then will people be able to break it apart."