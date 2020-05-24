Letter: Love your country

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It's comforting to see so many people wearing masks in public places. Conversely, it's disheartening to see the many people not wearing them.

Early on, there was some confusion about the benefits of wearing masks, but there is no question now. A recent Foreign Policy magazine article compared the U.S. COVID-19 results with Japan’s: "As of May 14, Japan had 687 fatalities directly attributed to COVID-19 nationwide, equal to 5 per million people. That compares with a total of 85,268 deaths, or 258 per million, in the United States.”

The only difference between the two countries’ response to the virus is wearing of masks, not testing or social distancing. The Japanese people wear masks routinely, and now universally.

Some people feel that masks impinge on their freedom, and they don’t want to be told what to do, yet they are willing to stop at red lights and drive on the right side of the road. The purpose of all these rules is public safety.