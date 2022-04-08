 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Loving spirits

Two years ago, on Good Friday, 14 volunteers arrived at St Mark's Anglican Church to unload over 12,000 pounds of produce from River Bend Food Bank. Little did any of us know then that two years later the total amount of food distributed to Quad City residents in need would total more than 400,000 pounds distributed at four churches.

I wish I could name all the hundreds of volunteers who tirelessly contributed their time and energy to making this miracle happen. It started with two people approaching Christian Care in Rock Island about sponsoring a food drop. Even though 400,000 pounds of food is nearly incomprehensible, the real miracle is that so many so willingly and selflessly contributed their time and energy and spirits to make it happen.

One day at the St Mark's site we received over 18,000 pounds of food and wondered what we were going to do to with that large amount. We turned around and saw 18 volunteers already beginning to unload the produce and set up the distribution process. That day more than 530 cars drove through to pick up food. Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, Christian Care, St. Mark's, Silvis teachers — too many to name, but all are responsible for this miracle.

We expect to begin the distribution again this year for one more year of miracles. Good things can happen during bad times when people care and have loving hands and spirits.

Dale Hendricks

Davenport

