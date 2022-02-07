 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Low approval

Do you blame me, or should we blame Gary Barta, Fran McCaffery, and Kirk Ferentz? If we all performed like they do, we would be out of our jobs. All three are inept, and improvement is fleeting and usually short lived. They are trying to live off of their laurels. Oops, what laurels?

Let's check their results and, gee, why not extend their contracts and give them raises for many years to come? Barta should run for president of the United States. He would actually get lower approval ratings than Biden.

Jeffrey Bassman

Davenport

