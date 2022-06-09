Letter: Lowering the flag

Given the regularity of mass shootings in this country, doesn't it make sense to just keep flags at half-staff permanently?
Doug McCollum
Rock Island
Given the regularity of mass shootings in this country, doesn't it make sense to just keep flags at half-staff permanently?
Doug McCollum
Rock Island
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
As a parent, retired teacher, and an honorably discharged infantry soldier, I am writing to you because of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, at Ro…
This last Monday we honored those who gave their lives to keep us free. Actually we thanked all, the living as well as the dead, who fought fo…
In 1977 a sign on a building I read "The gas war is over, gas won." That was the year gas went over $1 per gallon at the pump. Since that time…
Return to morals in education
If you are dissatisfied with the lawn maintenance at Holy Family Cemetery located on Waverly Road in Davenport, please call 563-322-4438 and a…
Responding to the editorial by John Donald O'Shea on May 29, I make the following observations:
Without going into details, it is clear there were numerous failures in Uvalde Texas;
I don't need to tell anyone that things in the good old U.S.A. ain't going all that great. Gas prices, the slap in the face at the grocery sto…
The proliferation of deadly weapons in our country is now long, long past a “tipping point." Weapons of war should not be produced by private …
You have heard Ted Cruz and other Republicans say pray after each of the mass killings every time. Years ago when I was having problems I was …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.