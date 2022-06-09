 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Lowering the flag

Letters logo

Given the regularity of mass shootings in this country, doesn't it make sense to just keep flags at half-staff permanently?

Doug McCollum

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Gas prices today

Letter: Gas prices today

In 1977 a sign on a building I read "The gas war is over, gas won." That was the year gas went over $1 per gallon at the pump. Since that time…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News