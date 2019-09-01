The Trump Administration issued a policy change Wednesday to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), limiting which children of U.S. citizens born abroad qualify for automatic birthright citizenship.
The policy alert three times made the following pronouncement:
"USCIS no longer considers children of U.S. government employees and U.S. armed forces members residing outside the United States as 'residing in the United States' for purposes of acquiring citizenship under INA 320."
There’s no benefit to this change. It’s a slap in the face to our military service members who are willing to sacrifice their lives and uproot their families for our country. The Trump administration is telling military families their right to citizenship is less valid because of their parent’s service.
As infuriating as this is, it’s not surprising considering President Trump’s history of attacks against our armed services and its members. However, our senators’ continued support of Trump and his polices is surprising, especially considering Sen. Joni Ernst was herself a lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard.
When Donald Trump slandered Sen. John McCain’s military service and POW status and the Gold Star families of deceased veterans, Captain Humayun Kahn and Sergeant La David Johnson, Ernst's support didn’t waver.
When Trump blamed sexual assault in the military on the inclusion of women, Ernst's support didn’t waver.
When Trump announced he was bypassing Congress to divert billions of dollars from funding our military posts to his border wall, Ernst cheered. Will she continue to put her loyalty to Trump over our service members with this latest attack?
Drew Kelley
Clinton