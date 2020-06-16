× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The initial comment by Don Moeller in a June 7th letter to the editor was interesting to read, as it started the litany of President Trump's grievous offenses with his lying. I submit this nullifies the rest of the letter, because in three years, Mr. Moeller states, President Trump has lied 17,000 times. That equates to 15.5 lies per day. It's a ridiculous statistic, as was the rest of his letter. Lying is not good.

And then there was the letter by the college presidents who support change. They listed historical figures that promoted change without violence. That is great, but I feel they forgot one great figure, which is Jesus Christ. I feel saddened that St. Ambrose did not mention Jesus. Maybe it was suggested but in these times of denying Christ and the Ten Commandments, the suggestion was not approved. That is interesting.

The intelligence of America seems to be waning due to the fact that we do not support God and the Ten Commandments today.

William M. Grothus

Bettendorf

