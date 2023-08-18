Loved the tribute article (Feb. 19) showcasing Lyle Haakenson’s mission to bring light and joy to the dark winter nights of the Christmas season. I knew from my early days at the Quad City Botanical Center that Lyle brightened the nights there also. In my research for the 25th Anniversary of the QCBC, I found the article of Dec 9, 1998, “Davenport man rigs an Atari to operate his Christmas lights – He inspires friend to decorate Rock Island Botanical Center”. Lyle Haakensen was Winter Nights/Early Lights. Thank you, Lyle!

So sorry for the delay – between the QCBC 25th Anniversary project and a few other things, my desk has been a little more than buried. I did not want to miss an opportunity for another thank you to Lyle and his teams for all the smiles they have generated throughout the years.