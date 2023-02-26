The Bettendorf School board is advancing a funding request to the voters that will raise property taxes by hundreds of dollars for each homeowner in the district.

At the same time, the Republican MAGA Iowa governor and the Republican MAGA Iowa legislature proposes to spend hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to send kids to religious schools and high-end private schools ... while public school districts will be starved for funding.

Meanwhile, Iowa MAGA voters seem fine with book banning and vilifying teachers as long as American race history is not taught and drag queens don't read kid books to grade schoolers. We here in Illinois are glad MAGA Republicans in the Q-C are "voting with their feet' and moving to Iowa." Don't bother coming back. Thanks in advance.

Don DeSchinckel

Moline