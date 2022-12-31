 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mail refuse and recycling calendar to residents

I have said it over and over and say it again, "Common sense has never been part of the DNA of the city of Davenport." The latest insult to anyone of intelligence is your solid waste and recyclable calendar is not being sent to your home. Garbage pickup is something every homeowner depends on and needs to know. By not mailing how are people to find out the schedule? Not everyone has access to a computer. If you find a schedule be sure to scan the QR Code as it will probably tear like mine when trying to take it off. This cavalier attitude of the City of Davenport not to send the schedules to our homes shows a disdain of the citizens of Davenport and does the city really care that garbage is picked up correctly.

Terry Sullivan

Davenport

