Vaccines are one of the most powerful tools in public health’s toolbox. Ever since their inception in 1796, vaccines have saved millions of lives. A great example of this is the smallpox vaccine, which was the one that Jenner had developed in 1796.
At the time, smallpox was devastating communities around the world, killing millions of people. However, due to widespread use of the vaccine, mortality due to smallpox dropped, and eventually smallpox was completely eradicated in 1980.
We have the chance to see two more diseases completely eliminated in our lifetime: polio and measles. Millions of lives have already been saved (over 20 million measles deaths have been prevented from 2000-2016 alone), but with one final push they can be eliminated.
You have free articles remaining.
Shot@Life is an organization that is working with UNICEF, the WHO, and GAVI to provide vaccines to children in countries where it would otherwise be hard to obtain. It is crucial that federal funding levels be maintained for these programs in these final, crucial stages. Please join me in letting our congressional representatives know that these programs have our support and are crucial to the lives of millions of vulnerable children all over the globe.
Patrick Schwartzhoff
Davenport