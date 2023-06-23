Everyone should think and pray about Major League Baseball and the Dodgers. From the shadows, they laugh at you and your families like demons.
Is watching MLB worth your immortal soul? I hope the sound becomes loud and clear about reclaiming the rainbow symbol from the hate groups that spew vile blasphemies against Jesus Christ.
Long before the rainbow was a symbol of the militant drag queens and other hate groups, being forced down our throats here and overseas, the rainbow belonged to God and was given to mankind after the great flood. It challenges all of us to wake up. Without all of us, there would be no Democratic Party and leftists Democrats who are strangling us to death and dangling nonexistent reparations and bribes to support their lies and blasphemy. You can't blaspheme and spit on Jesus and expect that we won't get angry.
All the Democratic Party does is spend money, which actually is the taxpayers' money, all while families are going without food, losing their homes, can't pick up their medicine or buy gas for their cars. People, please wake up.
Peggy Huffstutler
Coal Valley