Long before the rainbow was a symbol of the militant drag queens and other hate groups, being forced down our throats here and overseas, the rainbow belonged to God and was given to mankind after the great flood. It challenges all of us to wake up. Without all of us, there would be no Democratic Party and leftists Democrats who are strangling us to death and dangling nonexistent reparations and bribes to support their lies and blasphemy. You can't blaspheme and spit on Jesus and expect that we won't get angry.