The dictionary defines “labor” as “physical activity, mental effort that provides the goods or services in an economy.” Labor means human beings, people, men and women, trying to make a living. However, they are now fighting for their economic lives.
Today, big business and our worthless government are only helping the wealthy make more money, while people who labor are now falling further behind every day. Between 1979 and 2008, 100 percent of the growth in income went to the top 10 percent of Americans.
Why do we keep electing government officials whose only purpose is to cater to the wealthy, who then help them get re-elected? Why did the government stop working for the labor class?
Today, our society has abandoned core principles of fairness and equality. The rise of inequality will continue unless we, the people, take back our government very soon. If we continue to keep cutting taxes for the wealthy, there will be no revenue left to help the working poor, who are poor because the wealthy refuse to pay people a living wage.
Corporate America has almost completely eliminated private unions, and state governments are in the process of eliminating public-sector unions, such as those representing teachers. So who in the heck is representing the American worker? That’s right, no one.
Is our country going to change? Yes, but neither party is representing the American worker, because we cannot afford them. We need a third party that will fight for the American worker. Time is running out very quickly.
Dave Fuller
Davenport