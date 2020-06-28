Letter: Make a new friend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many of our cities — Minneapolis, Tulsa, Seattle — are on fire. Hurting people are crying out for peace, justice and answers. You and I must act.

We have made real racial progress over the last 100 years. Prominent black citizens are in law enforcement, business owners, pastors, elected officials and community leaders. Yet, there is still work to be done in our nation to build trust, friendship and common bonds.

I ask myself this question: "What can I do to listen, learn and make relationships better across all races in my community and workplace?"

Passing a law is not the answer. It will only be solved when each of us personally reach out to other people, stand up with compassion to injustice and finally learn from the ugly lessons of our past. Racism is a family issue before it is a national issue.

Let’s put our Christian values into action by starting at our own dinner tables. Invite a family of another race to your home for a meal. As you break bread together have a real discussion. Understand the perspective of someone who does not look like you. Listen. Open your heart and eyes to their experiences.