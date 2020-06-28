Letter: Make a new friend
Letter: Make a new friend

Many of our cities — Minneapolis, Tulsa, Seattle — are on fire.  Hurting people are crying out for peace, justice and answers. You and I must act.

We have made real racial progress over the last 100 years. Prominent black citizens are in law enforcement, business owners, pastors, elected officials and community leaders. Yet, there is still work to be done in our nation to build trust, friendship and common bonds.

I ask myself this question: "What can I do to listen, learn and make relationships better across all races in my community and workplace?"

Passing a law is not the answer.  It will only be solved when each of us personally reach out to other people, stand up with compassion to injustice and finally learn from the ugly lessons of our past.  Racism is a family issue before it is a national issue.

Let’s put our Christian values into action by starting at our own dinner tables.  Invite a family of another race to your home for a meal. As you break bread together have a real discussion. Understand the perspective of someone who does not look like you. Listen. Open your heart and eyes to their experiences.

Each of us can become part of the solution with similar acts of kindness. You and I can make a difference — peacefully, intentionally and with the purpose of reconciliation.

During the July 4th weekend, reach out to someone you don’t know to make a new friend.

Mike Steffen

Moline

