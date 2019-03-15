Recently in the Quad Cities, the weather has not been the most desirable. The extremely cold temperatures, snow and icy streets have made driving conditions difficult.
For new drivers, this winter has been an eye opener. Being a safe driver should be a priority to those on the streets. Personally, I have seen an unsafe amount of cars in ditches. You never think it will happen to you until it does.
Those plowing the main roads have done a good job. It gets more difficult to drive as one drives into a neighborhood, especially in Davenport. A person would think it would be okay not to plow the neighborhood streets because they are not driven on much. But losing control and crashing is still a threat in streets that have not been plowed. I have lost count of the number of times that I spun out in my neighborhood, even while driving slowly.
A friend of mine lives near the dividing line between Bettendorf and Davenport, but on the Bettendorf side. The streets were plowed on the Bettendorf side, but not the streets on the Davenport side. I believe that all neighborhood streets in Davenport should be plowed too. This will limit the risk of accidents, especially for new drivers. It is important to make sure all streets during extreme weather are safe for people out on the roads.
Kealan Stevens
Davenport